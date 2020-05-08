Show your pride for the Class of 2020!

Help celebrate the Washington University in St. Louis Class of 2020 by visiting the Commencement website where you’ll find many ways to visibly — and virtually— show your pride for our graduating students.
You can download WashU Class of 2020 GIPHY stickers and Facebook frames and a variety of photos and graphics to use as Zoom backgrounds.
The site also includes printable #WashU20 signs to create yard decorations or display on your home or car windows.
