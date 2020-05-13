Six teams selected for LEAP funding

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Skandalaris Center for Interdisciplinary Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Washington University in St. Louis recently announced six teams were selected for funding to prepare their projects for commercialization through the spring 2020 LEAP Gap Fund cycle.

The LEAP Gap Fund is open to any person or team with potential or existing university intellectual property. Through the program, teams receive mentorship from experts in their fields, and they work with the Skandalaris Center and partners to create clear development and commercialization plans.

Learn more about the winning teams and their ventures.