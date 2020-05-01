Take part in virtual trick shot contest

The university’s Office of Recreation is inviting students, faculty, staff, spouses or alumni to compete in a virtual trick shot competition. Trick shots can be traditional, such as shots in basketball or soccer, or “miscellaneous,” for more creative entries.

Video submissions will be accepted through May 15 and are preferred to be 1 minute or less. The top virtual intramural videos will be shared on the @WashURec social media platforms.

Learn more online.