University swimmers named to All-America teams

The Washington University in St. Louis men’s and women’s swimming and diving team had 19 student-athletes named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Division III All-America Teams, the organization announced April 17.

The 2020 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships were canceled.

Visit the Bear Sports website for a listing of the 10 men and nine women swimmers who were honored, their events and a recap of the teams’ seasons.