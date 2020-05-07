University swimmers named to All-America teams

The Washington University in St. Louis men’s and women’s swimming and diving team had 19 student-athletes named to the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) Division III All-America Teams, the organization announced April 17.
The 2020 NCAA Division III Swimming and Diving Championships were canceled.
Visit the Bear Sports website for a listing of the 10 men and nine women swimmers who were honored, their events and a recap of the teams’ seasons.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.