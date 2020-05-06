Verma wins 2020 Spector Prize

Each year, the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis awards a prize to a graduating senior in memory of Marion Smith Spector, a 1938 graduate who studied zoology under the late Viktor Hamburger.

This year’s recipient is Manasvi Verma, whose faculty mentor is Sergej Djuranovic, associate professor of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine.

She joined the Djuranovic lab in spring 2017, where she worked independently on a project that follows determinants of efficient protein synthesis, resulting in a manuscript published in Nature Communications with Manasvi as the first author, as well as two upcoming publications where she will be a first or co-first author.

