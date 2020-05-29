Washington University announces 2020 College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 50 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.

The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, summer programming will move online. However, students still will have opportunities to study with top faculty, learn about the college application process and reflect on their own goals and interests.

“This is an exceptionally talented group of students, and though they won’t be together at Washington University, they will still be connected and engaged,” said Courtney E. Brewster, College Prep Program director, who leads the program with support from Ashley Vinson, program coordinator, and LaEisha Meaderds, administrative assistant, as well as several graduate and undergraduate fellows.

Launched in 2014, the program prepares students to thrive academically and socially at college. Students typically live and learn on campus for three summers and participate in academic activities throughout the school year.

The program just celebrated the graduation of Cohort 4 scholars, all of whom will enter college in the fall, having received a collective $4 million in scholarship offers. Five members will attend Washington University, where they will join 18 College Prep alumni.

The 2020 College Prep Scholars are:

Affton High School

Kaniyah Hampton

Bayless High School

Fatima Al-Abudy

Irmin Beganovic

Thanh Lung

Thao Nguyen

Belleville West High School

Jalen Neal

Brentwood High School

Brianna Harris

Cahokia High School

Aubriya Jones

Xyla Nixon

Amiya Martin

Christian Brothers College High School

James Townsend

Central Visual and Performing Arts High School

Katia Bell

Aaliyah Reed

Charles E. Sumner High School

Daatha Love

Tykese Patton

Clyde C. Miller Career Academy

Jazmine Shelton

Bernard Williams

Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience

Leilani England



Mariana Ramirez-Villalvazo

Crossroads College Prep

Keaton Whitney

East St. Louis Senior High School

Sheldon Branson

Raniya Cox

Granite City High School

Triskaya Augustin

Lauren Bingham

Hancock Senior High School

Ashley Matamoros

Hazelwood West High School

Morgan Collins



KIPP High School

Lacora Bell

Brandon Grooms Jr.

Hope Hayes

Rayonna Houston

Jaidyn Pearson

Brea Michelle Timmes

Derrick Ward Jr.

Louisiana High School

Riley Anderson

Lutheran High School North

Robert Simmons

McCluer High School

Ariyana Lee

Metro Academic & Classical High School

Ivy Huang

Malinka Lopez

Michael Lopez

Lena Pham

Nerinx Hall

Synmar Johnson

Parkway Central High School

Teylar Reed

Parkway North High School

Safua Elisaia

Parkway South High School

Tramya Taylo

Parkway West High School

Hiba Alyasiry

Rosati-Kain High School

Jocelyn Bise

St. Louis University High School

David Garcia

Joseph Olascoaga

St. Joseph’s Academy

Judith Vazquez-Perez

Westminster Christian Academy

Myah Nienhuis