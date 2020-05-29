Washington University announces 2020 College Prep scholars

Washington University in St. Louis has admitted 50 rising high school sophomores to its innovative College Prep Program, a multiyear initiative that prepares high-achieving students with limited financial resources for college.
The students represent public, private and charter schools from across the region. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, summer programming will move online. However, students still will have opportunities to study with top faculty, learn about the college application process and reflect on their own goals and interests.
“This is an exceptionally talented group of students, and though they won’t be together at Washington University, they will still be connected and engaged,” said Courtney E. Brewster, College Prep Program director, who leads the program with support from Ashley Vinson, program coordinator, and LaEisha Meaderds, administrative assistant, as well as several graduate and undergraduate fellows.
Launched in 2014, the program prepares students to thrive academically and socially at college. Students typically live and learn on campus for three summers and participate in academic activities throughout the school year.
The program just celebrated the graduation of Cohort 4 scholars, all of whom will enter college in the fall, having received a collective $4 million in scholarship offers. Five members will attend Washington University, where they will join 18 College Prep alumni.
The 2020 College Prep Scholars are:
Affton High School
Kaniyah Hampton
Bayless High School
Fatima Al-Abudy
Irmin Beganovic
Thanh Lung
Thao Nguyen
Belleville West High School
Jalen Neal
Brentwood High School
Brianna Harris
Cahokia High School
Aubriya Jones
Xyla Nixon
Amiya Martin
Christian Brothers College High School
James Townsend
Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
Katia Bell
Aaliyah Reed
Charles E. Sumner High School
Daatha Love
Tykese Patton
Clyde C. Miller Career Academy
Jazmine Shelton
Bernard Williams
Collegiate School of Medicine & Bioscience
Leilani England
Mariana Ramirez-Villalvazo
Crossroads College Prep
Keaton Whitney
East St. Louis Senior High School
Sheldon Branson
Raniya Cox
Granite City High School
Triskaya Augustin
Lauren Bingham
Hancock Senior High School
Ashley Matamoros
Hazelwood West High School
Morgan Collins
KIPP High School
Lacora Bell
Brandon Grooms Jr.
Hope Hayes
Rayonna Houston
Jaidyn Pearson
Brea Michelle Timmes
Derrick Ward Jr.
Louisiana High School
Riley Anderson
Lutheran High School North
Robert Simmons
McCluer High School
Ariyana Lee
Metro Academic & Classical High School
Ivy Huang
Malinka Lopez
Michael Lopez
Lena Pham
Nerinx Hall
Synmar Johnson
Parkway Central High School
Teylar Reed
Parkway North High School
Safua Elisaia
Parkway South High School
Tramya Taylo
Parkway West High School
Hiba Alyasiry
Rosati-Kain High School
Jocelyn Bise
St. Louis University High School
David Garcia
Joseph Olascoaga
St. Joseph’s Academy
Judith Vazquez-Perez
Westminster Christian Academy
Myah Nienhuis
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.