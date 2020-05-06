Xu wins 2020 Harrison Stalker Award

Lily Xu has been awarded the 2020 Harrison D. Stalker Award from the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

The award honors the late Harrison D. Stalker, a renowned evolutionary biologist and a world-class photographer. The award is given annually to a graduating biology major whose undergraduate career combines outstanding scientific scholarship with significant contributions in the arts and humanities.

Xu conducts undergraduate research in the Daved Fremont lab at the School of Medicine, where she studies flaviviruses with focuses on structure and neutralization. Among many accomplishments, her work has been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.

Aside from her studies in biology and biomedical engineering, she is a talented musician playing both violin and piano, performing and volunteering throughout St. Louis. She is also an accomplished artist and executive director for the student-run Frontiers Magazine, which focuses on health topics.

