Athletics announces partnership with Nike, BSN Sports

Washington University Athletics has reached its first apparel deal in department history, signing an agreement with Nike and BSN Sports. The multiyear partnership will outfit all student-athletes and give Sumers Recreation Center members and the broader WashU community access to footwear and apparel with a unified WashU Athletics and Recreation brand.
