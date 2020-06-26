Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting May 1, several faculty members were appointed or promoted with tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise indicated.

Appointment with tenure

Erik Dane as associate professor of organizational behavior at Olin Business School;

Jorge Andres Di Paola, MD, as professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective May 1);

Feng Sheng Hu as professor of biology and of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Jonathan Kipnis as professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;

Carolina B. Lopez as professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine (effective June 1); and

Randall Vaughn Martin as professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the McKelvey School of Engineering;

Promotion with tenure

Ying Chen, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Brian T. Edelson, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;

Malachi Griffith to associate professor of medicine and of genetics at the School of Medicine;

Irfan J. Lodhi to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Mohamed Mahjoub to associate professor of medicine and of cell biology and physiology at the School of Medicine;

Ben Julian Palanca, MD, PhD, to associate professor of anesthesiology at the School of Medicine; and

Jiajun Zhang to associate professor of operations and manufacturing management at Olin Business School.