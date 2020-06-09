Cancer research pilot funding available

The Washington University American Cancer Society Institutional Research Grants program annually awards up to five investigators $30,000 one-year grants. The aim is to support junior faculty conducting cancer research pilot projects. Applications are open, and the deadline is Sept. 25.
Learn more on the Siteman Cancer Center website.
