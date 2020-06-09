Chemistry student receives PEO Sisterhood award

Abigail Delawder, a PhD student in Jonathan Barnes‘ lab in the Department of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, was selected to receive a $15,000 Scholar Award from the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO) Sisterhood. Delawder is one of 100 doctoral students in the United States and Canada selected to receive the award this year.

The PEO Sisterhood, founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College, is a philanthropic educational organization dedicated to supporting higher education for women. Read more from Arts & Sciences about Delawder’s award.