Disch named university registrar

Keri Disch, associate university registrar at Northwestern University, has been named university registrar at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1, according to Marion Crain, interim provost.

Disch, who has worked in higher education administration for more than 20 years, including enrollment management and student affairs, will succeed Sue Hosack, who has served as university registrar since 1999.

Hosack, who has been with the university since 1987, is joining MyDay, the multiyear program to replace the university’s core human resources, finance and student administrative systems with a single, central integrated system. Hosack will be a member of the Student Lead Team.

“Keri brings a broad range of higher education experiences ranging from the school level to the university level,” Crain said. “Her collaborative leadership style will serve us well as she pilots the registrar’s office through MyDay implementation and advances our goal of bringing data to bear on strategic decision-making.”

“We are so fortunate to continue to have Sue’s expertise on the MyDay Student Lead Team,” Crain continued. “She will bring a wealth of knowledge about university and school-based processes and her wise judgment to this very important project, ensuring its success.”

Disch was selected after a nationwide search earlier this year. Ronné Turner, vice provost for admissions and financial aid, chaired the seven-member search committee.

Among her responsibilities, Disch will manage, maintain and safeguard the academic records of all enrolled students while ensuring the accuracy, confidentiality, security and integrity of those records and the Washington University degree.

In addition to managing the 10-member registrar’s office, she will work in close collaboration with the registrars in each of the university’s seven schools and provide guidance to the provost, deans and faculty on curricular policy.

As the university implements MyDay, Disch will play a key role in implementing a records management system that optimizes this new technology to meet the university’s needs more effectively.

“I am thrilled and honored to be invited to join the Washington University community and serve as the next university registrar. I am excited to meet my new colleagues and begin to think about collaboration and innovation in process, policy and technology,” Disch said. “I’m particularly pleased to have the advantage of Sue Hosack’s leadership and deep institutional knowledge as we embark in earnest on the MyDay project.”

Disch has been associate university registrar at Northwestern since 2012. Prior to joining the registrar’s office, she had served as director of student services at Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications for six years.

Previous positions include serving as assistant director of graduate admissions and financial aid at Medill and in residential life at Ohio State University and admissions at Bradley University.

Disch earned a bachelor’s degree in history, Spanish and political science from Marquette University, where she graduated magna cum laude in 1997. She earned a master’s in higher education and student affairs from Ohio State in 2001.