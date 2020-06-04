FitForTheFrontLine challenge supports front-line health-care workers

Medical centers across the U.S. are participating in a fitness program called #FitForTheFrontLine. The national fitness challenge, which ends June 14, encourages Americans to get fit and raise funds to support our nation’s health-care heroes, including those at the School of Medicine and BJC HealthCare.
