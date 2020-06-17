Patti a finalist for prestigious Blavatnik young scientist award

Gary Patti is among the 31 finalists for the Blavatnik National Awards for Young Scientists, selected from 305 nominations across the United States, the organization announced June 17. He is the first honoree from Washington University in St. Louis in the award’s seven-year history.

Patti, the Michael and Tina Powell Associate Professor of Chemistry in Arts & Sciences and associate professor of genetics and of medicine at the School of Medicine, is among 10 finalists in chemistry. The award also chooses finalists in life sciences, and in physical sciences and engineering, all of them considered part of the nation’s top faculty-rank scientists and engineers aged 42 and younger.

The three Blavatnik National Award Laureates, who each will receive $250,000, are scheduled to be announced July 22.

Patti’s research focuses on the rapidly evolving field of metabolomics. He continues to work to develop new mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technologies and to attempt to help medicine find pathways and answers in cancer, chronic pain and aging.