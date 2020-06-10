The View From Here 6.10.20

Chet Hunter (left), of the Emergency Management Department, observes as Brian Rauch, of the Department of Physics in Arts & Sciences, collects a “return to work” kit May 28 from Anna Taylor, also of Emergency Management. Some employees began returning to campus offices June 1. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Erin Lawton, director of the Psychological Service Center in Arts & Sciences, picks up “return to work” kits May 28 from Washington University Police Capt. Dave Goodwin. Some employees began returning to Danforth Campus offices June 1. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Bon Appetit associates display safety certificates at the Danforth University Center. Cooks and servers recently completed safety training and are ready to welcome returning employees. (Photo courtesy of Bon Appetit)
Among some employees who are at work on the Danforth Campus, Ben Wolf, in the foreground, and Hammy Sorkin, both greenhouse assistants, perform their duties June 4 in the Goldfarb Plant Growth Facility. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Signs are posted around buildings, including Rebstock Hall, reminding people of rules requiring them to wear masks while on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Stan Braude, in the foreground, and Joe Jez, both of the Department of Biology in Arts & Sciences, model a T-shirt Braude designed to help people practice social distancing. The two stand the recommended 6 feet apart. The shirt reads, “If you can read this, you are standing way too close.” (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
To commemorate National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 5, the Gun Violence Initiative at the Institute for Public Health released a five-year report and video chronicling the initiative’s evolution. It brought together more than 40 partners wearing orange, for gun violence awareness, for a “Zoom photo op.” (Courtesy photo)
Medical students, physicians and others on the Washington University Medical Campus lined Kingshighway on June 5 as part of the “White Coats for Black Lives” event, a protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
