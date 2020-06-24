The View From Here 6.24.20

Members of the Medical Campus community bow their heads during a prayer gathering June 10 at Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza. About 75 people prayed for peace and an end to racism. The Spiritual Care teams from Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children’s hospitals organized the event. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
William Hicks, a mail services operator in Admissions, is at work June 10 in Brookings Hall. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Signage at the entrance to Crowder Courtyard in Anheuser-Busch Hall on June 10 advises visitors that some spaces on campus remain off-limits. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Tyler Doughty, who works in Facilities Planning and Management, picks up lunch from the food court in the Danforth University Center on June 10. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
A sign in the Danforth University Center on June 10 reminds those on campus that they are expected to wear face masks. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
