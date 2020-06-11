Wambach receives award from American Thoracic Society

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Jennifer A. Wambach, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics in the Division of Newborn Medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Robert B. Mellins, MD, Outstanding Achievement Award from the American Thoracic Society Pediatric Assembly.

The award honors Wambach’s research that focuses on rare genetic lung diseases in infants and children.

