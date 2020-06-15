What Do We Teach Our Students About Law and Justice?

Kimberly Norwood, the Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law

We are law professors. We are Black Americans. And we are reeling. We are reeling from the devastating effects of COVID-19 on Black, Brown, and Native communities. We are reeling from the recent killings of unarmed Black people. We share the rage of protestors who are filling the nation’s streets and demanding justice. We share their outrage at President Trump’s tweeted threats of military force.

As teachers, we also are struggling with what we will say to our students this fall. What will we teach them about law and justice?

