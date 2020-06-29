Zeng receives award from National Endowment for Financial Education

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The National Endowment for Financial Education honored Yingying Zeng, research associate at the Center for Social Development and the Social Policy Institute at Washington University in St. Louis, with an award.

She was honored for “Workplace Financial Counseling: Credit Outcomes Among Lower-Paid, Entry-Level Workers,” a paper she wrote with Mathieu Despard, faculty associate with the Social Policy Institute, and Sophia Fox-Dichter of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Fox-Dichter is a data analyst with the Social Policy Institute.

