Agonafer selected for Frontiers of Engineering Symposium

Damena Agonafer, assistant professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, is one of 85 early-career engineers selected to attend the National Academy of Engineering’s 26th annual US Frontiers of Engineering symposium (USFOE).

The three-day meeting is an opportunity for top-notch early-career engineers to learn about cutting-edge developments in fields other than their own. Attendees were nominated by fellow engineers or organizations.

Agonafer’s research lies at the intersection of thermal-fluid sciences, interfacial transport phenomena and renewable energy. He is developing novel materials and systems for thermal management of power and microelectronic systems, as well as for thermochemical and electrochemical energy storage application.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 USFOE has been rescheduled for February 2021 at the National Academies’ Beckman Center in Irvine, Calif. Previous McKelvey Engineering USFOE attendees include Shantanu Chakrabartty, Young-Shin Jun and Spencer Lake.