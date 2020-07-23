Backus receives second lifetime achievement in safety award

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Bruce Backus, assistant vice chancellor for environmental health and safety at Washington University in St. Louis, received a lifetime achievement award for the second time in less than a month.

The award from the Campus Safety, Health, and Environmental Management Association (CSHEMA) is given to an individual who has made significant and meaningful contributions to safety, health or the environment as a member of CSHEMA.

The award was presented to Backus, who is a past president and past executive board member of CSHEMA, during a virtual awards ceremony July 15.

Backus also received the Lifetime Achievement in Safety Award June 17 from BLR (Business & Legal Resources) for his three decades as a leader in improving safety and environmental performance.