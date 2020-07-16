Center for Humanities awards graduate student fellowships

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences has awarded six 2020-21 graduate student fellowships. Disciplines range from literature to languages to anthropology.

Fellowships are competitively awarded annually, and fellows join a community of scholars I n residence at the center for the fall or spring semester. Learn more about the fellows and their work on the humanities center’s website.