Center for Humanities awards graduate student fellowships

The Center for the Humanities in Arts & Sciences has awarded six 2020-21 graduate student fellowships. Disciplines range from literature to languages to anthropology.
Fellowships are competitively awarded annually, and fellows join a community of scholars I n residence at the center for the fall or spring semester. Learn more about the fellows and their work on the humanities center’s website.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.