Ferguson receives award from blindness-prevention organization

Thomas A. Ferguson, professor of ophthalmology and visual sciences at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received a Research to Prevent Blindness Stein Innovation Award.
Ferguson is an internationally recognized expert on the role of autophagy — the natural, regulated mechanism that helps cells remove unnecessary or malfunctioning components — in the development of eye diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration.
Ferguson is one of 37 researchers worldwide to have received the award since it was instituted in 2014 to provide flexible funding to scientists engaged in research aimed at understanding the visual system and the diseases that compromise its function. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
