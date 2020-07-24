Medicaid expansion is a game changer for Missouri

David H. Perlmutter, MD, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs and dean of the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
On Aug. 4 our state will have an opportunity to vote on Amendment 2 to expand Medicaid, an exquisite choice in a critical moment. We have before us the potential for a major shift in the landscape of health care access, a simple move that could also radically shift the economic momentum of our state.
Every day we are seeing more data from states that, over the past few years, chose to expand Medicaid, and that data keeps looking better and better. In addition to improved access to health care, Medicaid expansion has been shown to increase the overall health of its beneficiaries and dramatically improve the economies of their states.
We desperately need this kind of change. Unfortunately, right now in the St. Louis region, too many hardworking adults are faced with the harsh reality that they cannot afford the insurance coverage that ensures better health outcomes and improved financial security.
