Miao receives Point Foundation Honor

Ranen Miao, a rising sophomore studying political science and sociology in Arts & Sciences, has been named a Point Foundation national scholar. He is the first Washington University in St. Louis student to receive the honor, which supports outstanding lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer student leaders.

Miao is president of Student Union and has been an effective champion for students, advocating for expanded mental health services and academic accommodations for those impacted by COVID-19. He is currently a Gephardt Institute Goldman Fellow serving the St. Louis Community Foundation and is a volunteer for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and College Democrats of America.

“This is an amazing honor and I’m deeply grateful to the Point Foundation and Barbey family for their generosity and support for my education,” Miao said. “Coming out less than a year ago was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve made in my life, but it has pushed me to learn more about LGBTQ+ history, study how my gay identity intersects with my Asian identity and become a better, bolder advocate for others who are marginalized.”

The Point Foundation is the nation’s largest scholarship-granting organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students of merit. In addition to funding, the foundation provides mentoring, community service training and leadership development.