Norwood honored for diversity and inclusion work

Kimberly Norwood, the Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law, is being honored by Missouri Lawyers Media for her work on diversity and inclusion.

The organization will honor 21 attorneys, firms and legal professionals from around the state with its 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Awards for their work to support and advance those initiatives.

The awards recognize attorneys, firms and organizations that are significantly advancing diversity, inclusion and the dignity of all people in Missouri’s legal profession and in communities in which exceptional legal work impacts justice for all.

Norwood has focused her research on Black identity issues; colorism within the Black community; and the intersection of race, class and public education in America. She also created and developed a unique service-learning program for which she has won several awards (both local and national) that allows law students to receive law school credit and high school students to receive mentoring and guidance for a possible future career in the law.

She lectures around the world on colorism, various social justice/civil rights issues and implicit (and explicit) bias issues. She was part of a national team of experts consulted to advise Starbucks on its national implicit bias training agenda.