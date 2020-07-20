Norwood named to ‘Most Influential Business Women’ class of 2020

Kimberly Norwood, the Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s “Most Influential Business Women” class of 2020.
The “Most Influential Business Women” awards program, established in 1999, annually recognizes the accomplishments of the region’s women business leaders.
The honorees also are recognized for the impact they have in their industries, through various nonprofit organizations and in their communities. These successful and inspiring women will be profiled in the Business Journal’s Aug. 14 issue.
