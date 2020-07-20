Norwood named to ‘Most Influential Business Women’ class of 2020

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Kimberly Norwood, the Henry H. Oberschelp Professor of Law at Washington University School of Law in St. Louis, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s “Most Influential Business Women” class of 2020.