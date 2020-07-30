Obituary: Genevieve Hitzeman, university benefactor, 89

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Genevieve “Jane” Reuter Hitzeman, who with her late husband, Herbert F. Hitzeman Jr., was a longtime supporter of Washington University in St. Louis, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Brookdale West County Senior Living in Ballwin, Mo. She was 89.

The Hitzemans were both graduates of Washington University. Jane Hitzeman taught art at Washington University, the Parkway School District and elsewhere during her career. Herbert Hitzeman spent years leading the university’s development efforts and, in 1990, the university dedicated the Herbert F. Hitzeman, Jr. Residence Hall in his honor.

In 2006, the couple established the Jane Reuter Hitzeman and Herbert F. Hitzeman, Jr. Professorship in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts. Herbert Hitzeman died in 2009.

A visitation and memorial service will be held Sept. 19 at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home in Hermann. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Sam Fox School.

Read more about her life in the family’s obituary.