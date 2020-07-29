Purnell named vice president of community health improvement at BJC HealthCare

Jason Purnell, associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has been named vice president of community health improvement at BJC HealthCare.

Purnell will be responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of BJC’s community health programs to ensure that they are responsive to the community’s needs. He also will oversee BJC’s connections with community-based programs that offer preventative care for chronic conditions.

He will continue to be a member of the Brown School faculty.

Purnell’s research focuses on how socioeconomic and sociocultural factors influence health behaviors and health outcomes and on mobilizing community action to address the social determinants of health. He currently leads Health Equity Works, the new name and expanded mission of the Brown School initiative previously referred to as “For the Sake of All.”