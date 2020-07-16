Reminders about upcoming Aug. 4 primary

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement reminds the campus community about the upcoming Missouri election Aug. 4.

Registered voters can cast ballots in person, absentee or by mail. Those who wish to vote absentee or by mail must request a ballot from their local election authority by Wednesday, July 22. Voting resources are available on the Gephardt Institute website.