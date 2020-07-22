University announces cancellation of fall sports

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Due to the continuing COVID-19 global pandemic, Washington University in St. Louis will not participate in varsity athletic competitions during the 2020 fall season.

This includes men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s cross country; volleyball; football; women’s golf; men’s and women’s tennis; and sports that compete with non-traditional competition seasons such as baseball and softball.

“These are incredibly challenging and unprecedented times for higher education and intercollegiate athletics,” said Anthony J. Azama, the John M. Schael Director of Athletics.

“While the decision to cancel fall competitive schedules was not made easily, we remain committed to keeping the safety and well-being of our student-athletes and campus community front of mind,” he said. “We will transition the focus of our planning initiatives to explore possible activity experience for fall student-athletes once they return to campus.”

Read the full announcement on the Bear Sports website.