University leaders unite behind Medicaid expansion

Andrew D. Martin, chancellor

As the leaders of two of this region’s major research universities, we cannot sit idly by as the August 4 election draws near and not speak to a critical opportunity in front of us. It is time to act and expand Medicaid.

This is among the issues we will soon be called to vote on, identified on the ballot as Amendment 2.

We are seeing the disproportionate ways COVID-19 impacts vulnerable members of our community. Those who have limited or no access to health care are at an even greater risk. In St. Louis, this includes a devastating number of our Black colleagues, neighbors and friends.

Too many in our community have to choose between funding their health care needs or day care –– medical care to improve their quality of life, or feeding their family. During this pandemic, these disadvantages are magnified.

