Washington University statement on ICE guidance on international students

We are disappointed in the announcement from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding temporary exemptions to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP). These requirements will have a negative impact on many international students who are in the country on F-1 visas. We are analyzing how the exemptions could impact Washington University students in the fall and will work directly with our students to share additional information soon.

We are hopeful that our students will not have their studies disrupted as we do not plan to offer online-only instruction in the fall. As we announced on May 27, we expect to utilize a hybrid model with some students in the classroom and others participating remotely, with an ultimate goal of bringing students and faculty back into the classroom as much as possible given the current public health crisis. This should allow our students to complete the required in-person coursework to maintain their visas according to the exemptions. We are committed to supporting all of our students, and as always, we place great value on the presence of our international students in our university community.