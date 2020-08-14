2,000 volunteers needed to evaluate rapid COVID-19 saliva test

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University is seeking 2,000 university employees or students to volunteer for a study to evaluate the feasibility of large-scale, rapid COVID-19 saliva testing. An earlier pilot run of the saliva test involved 500 volunteers. The new study will assess the ability to test a large number of people for COVID-19 and return positive results.

The test uses a saliva sample that is collected by spitting in a vial. The research study has been approved by Washington University’s Institutional Review Board, and volunteers will need to sign a consent form to participate.

To volunteer for the study, visit a screening site:

Medical Campus , at employee screening tables:

— Aug. 17 and 18, beginning at 6 a.m., Shell Café, Mid Campus Center (link level) and the BJC Institute of Health (street level).

— Aug. 19, beginning at 6 a.m., Center for Advanced Medicine; the building at 4444 Forest Park Avenue; and BJC Institute of Health (street level).

Danforth Campus:

— Aug. 18 and 19, 10:15 a.m. to 5 p.m., Anheuser Busch Hall.

Originally published by the School of Medicine