‘Ask the Doctors’ town hall tonight

What type of face mask is most effective? Will classrooms and other campus environments be safe for faculty and students this fall? What is the latest guidance for staying healthy? Get answers to these questions and more at a special “Ask the Doctors” town hall for the Danforth Campus community.

6-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26

Zoom link

Panelists:

Steve Lawrence, MD

Assistant dean for curriculum and clinical sciences, Office of Medical Student Education

Associate professor of medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases

Cheri LeBlanc, MD

Executive director, Habif Health and Wellness Center

Assistant professor, Department of Medicine

Questions may be submitted in advance by sending an email to covidquestions@wustl.edu.