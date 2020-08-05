Bennett named chief of breast imaging section

After a national search, noted radiologist Debbie Lee Bennett, MD, has been named chief of breast imaging for Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Bennett will oversee screening and diagnostic mammography services offered through Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, including at the Joanne Knight Breast Health Center.
Bennett comes to the university from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, where she had served on the faculty since 2014. Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.