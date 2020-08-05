Bennett named chief of breast imaging section

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

After a national search, noted radiologist Debbie Lee Bennett, MD, has been named chief of breast imaging for Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Bennett will oversee screening and diagnostic mammography services offered through Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine, including at the Joanne Knight Breast Health Center.

Bennett comes to the university from Saint Louis University School of Medicine, where she had served on the faculty since 2014. Read more on the School of Medicine site.