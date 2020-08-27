Forsyth road work Sept. 1-2

The city of Clayton will be resurfacing Forsyth Boulevard between Wrighton Way and Big Bend on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 1 and 2.
While two lanes should remain open for the project’s duration, access to intersections and entries/exits to Danforth Campus parking lots and garages will be affected. In addition, the campus circulator and West Campus shuttles will not be in service during this work.
Other shuttles, including DeBaliviere Place, Skinker/DeBaliviere, Delmar Loop, Lewis Center and South Campus, will be rerouted. Learn more on the parking website.
