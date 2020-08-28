Kemper Art Museum accepting reservations

While the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum remains closed to the general public due to COVID-19, the museum will be open to Washington University in St. Louis students, faculty and staff by appointment beginning Sept. 14.

Individuals as well as campus groups and those interested in guided tours are invited to submit reservation requests here. Due to safety protocols, capacity throughout the galleries is limited, so the museum asks that requests be submitted at least two weeks in advance. Walk-in visitors with a university ID will be accommodated as capacity allows. To ensure the health of all visitors and staff, the Kemper Art Museum also has implemented additional safety measures, including enhanced cleaning practices, entry and exit directional flow, and new sign-in procedures.

For detailed guidelines, visit the Kemper website.