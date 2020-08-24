Malhotra elected president of sleep medicine society

Raman Malhotra, MD, associate professor of neurology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. The academy, a professional society dedicated to sleep medicine, has a combined membership of over 10,000 accredited member sleep centers and individual members. He will serve as president-elect this year and take over as president beginning in 2021.

Malhotra treats patients through the Washington University Sleep Medicine Center, where he specializes in narcolepsy, restless legs syndrome, hypersomnia and sleep apnea. His clinical and academic interests include sleep medicine education for medical students, residents and fellows, and he serves as the program director of the Sleep Medicine Fellowship Program at Washington University.

He is a fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. He has served since 2015 on the board of directors of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, where he helped draft position statements on the impact of middle and high school start times on student health and performance, the dangers of drowsy driving, and the recommended amount of sleep for a healthy adult.