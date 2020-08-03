Missouri Climate Dialogue scheduled Aug. 18

Washington University’s Climate Change Program (WUCCP), along with the University of Missouri-St. Louis, is co-hosting a series of virtual events to address climate and energy topics affecting the state of Missouri.
The first of these Missouri Climate Dialogues will delve into building energy efficiency. The webinar is noon Aug. 18, and it is free and open to the public. For more information and to register, visit WUCCP’s website.
