Obituary: Natalie Sorenson, engineering student, 18

Natalie Sorenson, a first-year student at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, died May 5, 2020. She died as a result of emotional challenges during lockdown for COVID-19. Natalie Sorenson was 18.

Sorenson, of Lincolnshire, Ill., was an enthusiastic student of biomedical engineering and an accomplished high school cross-country runner who loved music and art.

“Natalie talked about her interest in basketball, piano and violin, but her true passion was running,” said Chris Kroeger, associate dean and Sorenson’s four-year adviser. “She frequently mentioned how much she enjoyed running in Forest Park. It was a source of peace and happiness for her. Natalie was always completely delightful and genuine. She was a true pleasure to have in our community and she will be greatly missed.”

Lidia and Scott Sorenson, Natalie’s parents, wrote that Natalie was kind, passionate, quick-witted and had a great sense of responsibility; she was astonishing in her talents and beauty.

“Natalie’s passing is an immeasurable loss to everyone she touched. She will be cherished and loved forever,” Sorenson’s parents wrote.

Alexander Raimo, an Olin Business School student who shared a close personal connection with Natalie, found her to be a beautiful and genuinely authentic person.

“Natalie never hesitated to live the life that she thought was right,” Raimo said. “Natalie had a great depth of personality, which was apparent to those who got to know her well. Her loving and adventurous spirit will never be forgotten but will be deeply missed. Natalie should not be remembered for how she passed away but for the beautiful life she lived.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter; 2200 Riverwoods Road; Deerfield, IL; 60015.

Students who would like mental health support or supportive counseling are encouraged to contact Mental Health Services online or call 314-935-6695. Faculty and staff may access the Employee Assistance Program.