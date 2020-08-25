School of Medicine faculty named to leadership roles at BJC

John Lynch, MD, professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been named president of Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Meanwhile, Katherine Henderson, MD, assistant professor of clinical medicine at the School of Medicine, has been named the hospital’s chief medical officer, a position previously held by Lynch. Henderson was promoted from assistant chief medical officer.
