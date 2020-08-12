Solnica-Krezel elected president of international zebrafish research society

Lila Solnica-Krezel, the Alan A. and Edith L. Wolff Distinguished Professor and head of the Department of Developmental Biology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president of the International Zebrafish Society. Her term begins July 1, 2021. She currently serves as president-elect.

The International Zebrafish Society supports the study of zebrafish biology to help inform research into human development, health and disease. Solnica-Krezel is a world leader in using zebrafish as a model organism to study the earliest stages of vertebrate development, the time when the embryo’s tissue layers and rudimentary organs begin to take shape.

