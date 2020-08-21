Sumers Rec Center to remain closed indefinitely

Despite previously announced plans, the university’s Office of Recreation and medical officials have decided the Sumers Recreation Center will remain closed indefinitely due to the pandemic.
The university’s COVID-19 alert rating is currently at “orange.” A phased reopening of Sumers will begin only after the alert has been downgraded to yellow.
Preparations continue to ensure the center is ready to reopen facilities and in-person programs when it is safe to do so. Read more, including details about the impact on memberships, on the students website.
