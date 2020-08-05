The View From Here 8.5.20

Jackie Lorrainne (right), associate university librarian, notarizes the ballot of Connie Fahey, who works at Olin Business School, on July 22. Lindsay Gassman of the Gephardt Institute’s voter engagement effort, stands nearby. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Rick Parker, operations manager at the Campus Store in Mallinckrodt Center, positions plexiglass dividers in front of the cash registers July 28 as the store prepares to welcome students back. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Campus Store team member Debbie Davis prepares online orders, including WashU face coverings, for shipment July 28. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Rick Parker (left), operations manager at the Campus Store in Mallinckrodt Center, has a discussion with Dan Carmas of Maintenance Operations as the store prepares July 28 for students’ return in August and September. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
Ellen S. Clark Hope Plaza proves to be a peaceful place for a walk on the Medical Campus. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
Heather Hageman, director of the Center for Interprofessional Practice and Education at the School of Medicine, helps notarize a ballot for Joanne Norton, a clinical nurse specialist in the Department of Psychiatry. Medical students enlisted notaries public to help voters get ballots notarized ahead of the election Aug. 4. (Photo: Matt Miller/School of Medicine)
