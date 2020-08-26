Who Knew WashU? 8.26.20

Question: The first woman to be appointed U.S. poet laureate served on the faculty at WashU. Who was she?

A) Maya Angelou

B) Louise Glück

C) Sara Teasdale

D) Mona Van Duyn

