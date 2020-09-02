Alam wins online teaching innovation grant

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Saher Alam, an adjunct instructor in creative writing in University College at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the Marion Horstmann Online Teaching Innovation Grant.

The grant, awarded by University College, funds the development of outstanding online teaching and learning strategies.

As part of her winning proposal, Alam, who is also a member of the Summer Writers Institute faculty, plans to create a series of four customizable, Canvas-based writing support modules, collectively called The Writing Lab. Instructors may plug The Writing Lab modules in to existing University College courses to deepen their students’ engagement with course content in particular and the writing process in general.