‘Ask the Doctors’ town hall Sept. 9

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bring your COVID-19 questions to the next “Ask the Doctors” town hall, scheduled for 6 p.m. Sept. 9 on Zoom with two of the university’s top medical experts, Steve Lawrence, MD, and Cheri LeBlanc, MD.