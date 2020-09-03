Big Ideas COVID-19 competition open

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Healthcare Innovation Lab and the Washington University School of Medicine Institute for Informatics are holding a Big Ideas competition aimed at innovations in informatics and health-care delivery focused on COVID-19.

Proposals should focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the community and mitigating negative clinical outcomes for COVID-19 patients. The deadline is Sept. 30, and up to $50,000 in funding is available to teams.

Teams must include a School of Medicine member but can include people from other schools as well. Learn more online.