Buchman elected president of neurotology society

Craig A. Buchman, MD, the Lindburg Professor and head of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has been elected president of the American Neurotology Society, an organization of specialists in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the inner ear and skull base.

He first will serve as president-elect and then will begin his tenure as president in spring 2021. Buchman was the organization’s education director from 2014-19.

Buchman is an international leader in otolaryngology and surgeries of the head and neck, including placement of cochlear and brainstem implants for hearing loss as well as management of skull base tumors such as acoustic neuromas. He recently led an international group of hearing specialists who recommended that far more adults with moderate to severe or worse hearing loss should be offered the option to receive cochlear implants, which could improve hearing and quality of life.

Originally published by the School of Medicine